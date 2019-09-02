× Oklahoma City zoo animals’ paintings to benefit wildlife conservation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo were showing off their creative side as part of ‘Art Gone Wild.’

A variety of species participated in the program including rhinos, snakes and some of the birds at the zoo.

All of the art is created with safe non-toxic Tempera paint, and all of the painting sessions were done voluntarily by the animals.

“Most of them are pretty enthusiastic about it, but it can vary, you know. One of our sea lions, Pearl, she really has her own unique style. Our elephants, they have three or four different ways that they paint so one may be a splatter and that might be one and the one likes the nose prints,” Kimberly Leser, curator of behavioral husbandry welfare at the zoo, said.

The art exhibit is on display in the Crystal Bridge lobby at the Myriad Botanical Gardens and will be on display until Sept. 13.

The artwork is available for purchase and prices range from $35 to $300. The money raised will benefit wildlife conservation efforts.