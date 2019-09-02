Oklahoma couple recovering after being attacked during armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE, Okla. - Agents are asking the public for help identifying three suspects following an armed robbery at an elderly couple's home.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a couple in their late 70's were tied up by two suspects who broke into the couple's home in Tuttle near E Main St. and S. Richland Drive.

OSBI officials say the husband was beaten before being tied up with his wife.

Billy Altstatt, the couple's nephew, says his uncle thought he was meeting with the suspects to discuss selling them something.

"They went outside, came back inside, pulled a gun out, and chambered a bullet," Altstatt told News 4. "Said, 'Tell you what, we're not going to pay for anything, we are going to take everything.'"

Altstatt's uncle was able to break through the bindings and then got a loaded gun, shooting at the suspects.

After the crime, Altstatt says he asked his uncle if he was scared during the ordeal.

"'No, hell no. I was mad as hell. I was pissed off.' He was pissed off that a guy beat on him with a gun, and he was pissed off they were trying to take his stuff," Altstatt said. "He was damn determined he was not going to allow it to happen.”

The suspects took off after shots were fired and fled to a vehicle waiting outside the home with a third suspect.

The suspects that entered the home are described as:

Female Mid-20's to early 30's Approximately 5'4'' and 130 pounds Tattoo on the back of her neck or upper back

Male White Mid-20's to early 30's Approximately 5'7'' and 140-145 pounds Tattoos on the top of right arm



The third suspect was in the driver's seat of the vehicle and never entered the home.

Altstatt says he's not surprised his uncle reacted the way he did, but he knows the situation could have played out very differently.

"Very scared that they would have taken things all the way to the end," Altstatt said. "If you don't have an issue with pistol-whipping an old man, hitting him in the face and the head, then you obviously value no life."

If you can help identify the suspects, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.