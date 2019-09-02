× Oklahoma first responders arrive in Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oklahomans are answering the call for help as Hurricane Dorian heads toward the East Coast.

The Metro Urban Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Florida and are in their staging area in Orlando. Officials say they will ride out the storm there before moving into the areas mainly affected by the hurricane.

The Metro Urban Search and Rescue Team consists of first responders from the Oklahoma City area including police officers, firefighters, an IT specialist and a structural engineer.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and gusts up to 220 miles per hour, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is expected to move “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.