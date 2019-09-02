Oklahomans deployed to Florida for Hurricane Dorian in position as storm threatens U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The American Red Cross has pre-positioned more than 1,500 volunteers, 110 emergency response vehicles and over 99 semi-loads of supplies from across the nation as areas along the east coast possibly face impact from Hurricane Dorian.

Among those volunteers are Oklahomans – as Oklahoma Red Cross deployed nine volunteers and four emergency response vehicles to the east coast ahead of the hurricane.

Oklahoma Task Force 1 also deployed to help with relief efforts and arrived in Dothan, Alabama, Saturday night where they stayed overnight in a hotel. They then traveled to Orlando, Florida, instead of Tallahassee.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The group was expected to meet with Tulsa Oklahoma Task Force 1 and will work under the TXTF-1 Incident Support Team.

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas on Sunday and is expected to stall over the islands on Monday. Then, the storm is expected to start trudging toward the mainland US later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said.

The massive storm will get “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast Monday night through Wednesday evening, the hurricane center said.

The governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina ordered mandatory evacuations for some coastal residents.

At least 13 Florida counties were under evacuation orders Monday morning, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

For those not under mandatory evacuations, the agency urged residents to “plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power & water for several days.”