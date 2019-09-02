× Olive Garden delivering free lunch to first responders with 18th annual Labor Day tradition

OKLAHOMA – A restaurant chain is delivering lunch to first responders for their 18th annual Labor Day tradition.

For the past 18 years, Olive Garden has served more than 14,000 first responders around the nation on Labor Day.

On Monday, more than 850 restaurants nationwide will cater a complimentary lunch to a first responder organization in their community as a way to give back to those who protect and serve.

All of the meals will be packed by restaurant employees and delivered. Team members will also serve the meals for first responders.