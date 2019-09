× Police investigating homicide in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a homicide in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home near N.E. 44th St. and Prospect following a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man’s body inside the home.

So far, investigators have not released any other details about the crime.

No arrests have been made.