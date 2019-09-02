Scissortail Park only three weeks away from opening; residents share why they think it’s needed in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Scissortail Park is opening the last weekend in September.

It's had some delays, but is on track to be finished in time for the grand opening celebration.

Residents say they're excited to see the upcoming 70-acre park.

Casey and Kathrine Davis love taking their daughters to fun outdoor activities.

"It will be nice to have more things for families to come down here and do like the Myriad Gardens,” resident Kathrine Davis said.

Tammy Hines works downtown and plans on going to the upcoming park.

"So many people live and work downtown and so they need a place to take their kids and have family time and have a place that's not a store or restaurant,” Hines said.

News 4 has been following the progress of the park since officials broke ground over two years ago.

Despite some delays, its completion is on the horizon.

And, you can see the $132 million park taking shape.

A lake with a boathouse and children's playground are among the features.

Alma Hernandez can't wait to take her puppy to the half-acre fenced dog park.

"I always bring my dog downtown so I'm pretty sure we'll be over there a lot,” Hernandez said.

Reilly O'Brien and his family are visiting from Dallas. They love that OKC has downtown parks.

"There's nothing like this is in Dallas. In fact, we need to tell the people in Dallas to make something like this, especially that's free and accessible,” O’Brien said.

This is just the beginning.

There is phase two of the park, which right now has a focus on healthy living, including sports courts and a community garden.

It will be located south of I-40 and completed in 2021.

There will also be pedal boats, climbing walls, 6,400 square-foot pavilion and a cafe that will open next spring. The outdoor stage can seat 15,000 people.

The Scissortail Park grand opening is September 27 through 29. It kicks off with rock band Kings of Leon who has strong ties to the state.

While admission is free they ask attendees to go online and register to help them get an idea of how many people will be there.

You can find that here.