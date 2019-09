TULSA, Okla. – A rock band who just released their fifth studio album have announced they will be performing in Tulsa this fall.

Tool recently released their newest album, Fear Inoculum, and will stop for a performance at the BOK Center.

Their concert is set for October 29. A time for the concert has not yet been set.

Killing Joke will open the show as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale September 6 at 10 a.m. and start at $59.50.

