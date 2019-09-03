10-year-old Oklahoma boy selling his toys to raise money for uncle’s funeral expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Okla. - A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy is selling his toys to pay for his uncle's funeral.

When Daniel Crase's uncle unexpectedly died from a heart attack, Daniel wanted to make sure his best friend got the best funeral.

Crase, of Muldrow, first set up a temporary shop to sell his toys.

His initial plan fell through, so he had to come up with a new plan to sell his toys.

"He set out a yard sale in our yard, it didn`t work, so he said, 'take me to the Quick Way because I`m going to raise money for my uncle Brian because that's what I need to do, nana'," Brenda Crase, Daniel's grandmother, told KFSM.

So far, Daniel has raised about $400 for his uncle's funeral. His goal is $5,000.

