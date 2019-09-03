21-year-old drowns at Beavers Bend, officials say

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A 21-year-old drowned on Labor Day at a southeast Oklahoma park, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Monday, just after 2:30 p.m., at Beavers Bend in McCurtain County.

According to a trooper’s reporter, Chennareddy Kedarnadn, of India, was swimming when he started to struggle to stay above the water. Officials say he went under water and never resurfaced.

His body was recovered in 11 feet of water, approximately 80 feet from the shoreline.

Officials say Kedarnadn was not wearing a lifejacket.