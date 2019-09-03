AR-15 raffle at Union City Loves for charity causing mixed reactions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, Okla. - Candy, cookies, and an AR-15 - a charity fundraiser is baking up trouble in one Oklahoma town.

A Canadian County woman said she's appalled seeing an AR-15 being raffled off inside a Loves Travel Stop in Union City.

She says she was compelled to question the store manager's decision, but when she confronted the store, she was asked to leave and told never to come back.

Now, it is the talk around town.

“I am speechless,” said Jordana Bymum.

“Cool, I wouldn`t mind having it myself,” said Carla Walden.

The booth inside the gas station is raffling off tickets for an AR-15.

The raffle money allegedly going to the Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Knowing nothing about it, until News 4 contacted them, the hospital immediately called to have the gas station remove any affiliation with the rifle and the hospital.

It is still unclear who put up the display, but according to a statement from Loves Travel Stops the display goes against everything they stand for.

“We do not allow the raffling of a firearm to raise money for a worthy cause because it is inconsistent with our guidelines. We took immediate action to discontinue this raffle when a customer brought it to our attention. We regret this happened and appreciate the quick action of our store team to remove the fliers, and we are working to make sure this situation doesn’t happen again.”

While many people disagree with the raffle prize-

“I am all for the Children`s Hospital getting funding, I just don`t know if I necessarily agree with it going about that way,” said Bymum.

-Others see no harm.

“If you use it responsibly, I think it is a good idea. But if you go out there and cap everyone, I think that is wrong,” said Walden.

When News 4 arrived at the store to check things out, the AR-15 signs were removed but the booth was still up.