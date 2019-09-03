Bar Cicchetti to open in former Urban Johnnie’s location later this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There's a new business coming to Oklahoma City's Deep Deuce area.

Jonathon Stranger has a lot of experience opening restaurants in Oklahoma City including Ludivine, Osteria and En Croute to name a few.

Now, he's gearing up for his latest creation.

Bar Cicchetti will have a tapas-style menu with food from around the world.

"So you have Spain from Alcove, Valencia around, you touch the south of France and Italy and you also touch North Africa a little bit, so we basically took those flavor profiles."

It is located in the old Urban Johnnies sports bar, which closed almost one year ago.

Jonathon Stranger and his business partner and celebrity chef Fabio Faviani saw it as a great opportunity due to the density of the Deep Deuce area.

"The thing about Oklahoma City is it's growing quickly. You have, it's a very business-friendly environment, especially for small businesses. The easiest example is a liquor license here is a little under $2,000. In California, it's a quarter of a million dollars,” Stranger said.

Many other eateries have recently popped up in the Deep Deuce area as well including La Baguette and Black Walnut. All are catering to a growing downtown community.

"As Oklahoma City becomes more metropolitan, which you know we're not a Dallas or a Manhattan or anything yet, but as that does happen and people do move, I think people expect more urban driven kind of concepts," he said.