City of OKC to pick up storm debris in designated areas

OKLAHOMA CITY – Storm debris pick-up for Oklahoma City residents who sustained damage from storms last month has started.

The City of Oklahoma City announced on Tuesday that storm debris pick-up for residents with tree or limb damage from storms on August 26 began Tuesday.

Areas hit hardest by the storms have been designated as special storm debris areas.

City officials say all residents need to set out their storm-related debris at the curb. Limits should be cut into sections of 10-feet or shorter and placed on the curb separately from regular bulky trash such as furniture, carpet, fencing and appliances.

Tree limbs will be collected separately from regular bulky waste.

Crews will make two sweeps of the designated storm debris areas during the month of September.

Click here for a map of designated storm areas.

More information can be found here.