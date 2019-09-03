Del City police investigate fatal drive-by shooting

Posted 8:52 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20PM, September 3, 2019

DEL CITY, Okla. – Del City police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Del Rancho Rd. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two people were shot. A 31-year-old man died from his injuries. An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was shot in the back.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.