Del City police investigate fatal drive-by shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. – Del City police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Del Rancho Rd. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two people were shot. A 31-year-old man died from his injuries. An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was shot in the back.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.