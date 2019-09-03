× Deputies arrest man accused of sending inappropriate pictures to teen girl

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma County man has been arrested following an incident with a minor earlier this month.

On Aug. 19, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say a father came to them after learning that a 53-year-old man was talking to his 14-year-old daughter.

Investigators learned that 53-year-old Timothy Harris was conversing with the teen on Instagram.

At that point, a deputy sheriff took over the teen’s Instagram account for a little more than a week. During that time, Harris reportedly asked the girl for photographs in her “bikini, sports bra, panties whichever.”

The arrest affidavit states that as their conversation progressed, Harris told her that he needed “everything to be kept in secret.” A short time later, the deputy sheriff received several photos of male genitalia.

On Aug. 31, deputies arrested Harris on a complaint of facilitating, encouraging, offering or soliciting sexual conduct or engaging in sexual communication with a minor.