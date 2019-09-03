Donate $2 or more to help battle childhood hunger – get free Border Bite at On The Border restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY – On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina and No Kid Hungry have partnered for the second consecutive year to help battle childhood hunger in America.

During the month of September, you can donate $2 or more to No Kid Hungry while at On The Border, and in return, receive a free Border Bite, a personal-sized appetizer, on your next visit.

The goal is to raise $125,000 for No Kid Hungry.

You donate from September 1-31, and get your free Border Bite from September 1-October 14.

This is happening at all On The Border locations systemwide.