Dramatic video shows Oklahoma firefighters hit by car at scene of crash

Posted 3:04 pm, September 3, 2019, by

STRINGTOWN, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are releasing dashcam video in hopes that it teaches drivers to slow down on the road.

A few weeks ago, troopers were called to an accident near Stringtown.

As troopers and firefighters with the Stringtown Fire Department were at the scene, a car pulling a U-Haul trailer spun out of control and slammed into two firefighters.

Amazingly, the two men suffered only bumps and bruises.

However, officials say this should serve as a warning to drivers to slow down.

