Emergency crews respond to semi crash on I-44 near Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a semi crashed along an interstate near Chickasha Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on westbound I-44, also the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, just north of Chickasha, before 11 a.m.

What led up to the crash is unknown, but officials say a semi crashed into a bridge in the area.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say there are injuries, but it is unknown how many.

The outside lane of the interstate is closed. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route or expect delays when traveling through the area.