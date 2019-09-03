Enid teen targeted by racist comments on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - “It just got to the point where if I can speak up and I can say something about it and I can make it to where these kids won’t get away with it, then I’m going to do everything I can to make it stop, because it’s not okay,” said Enid High School sophomore Mia Dunlap.

Mia Dunlap says her school experience hasn't always been easy.

She says she's been on the receiving end of harsh words on campus before, but a Snapchat targeting her Thursday went way over the line.

“They said this an intervention and someone said 'for what?' and they said the word,” said Dunlap.

“They also issued an ominous threat that said 'let all n****** die,'” said Mia's aunt, Maria Eaves.

Once Mia's aunt learned of this group chat, she immediately took action.

“We seriously felt like their physical safety and their lives were potentially in danger due to the nature of the threats,” she said. “I don’t think they truly understand what the word means when they say it and when they use it towards other people.”

Mia says this isn't the first time she's fallen victim to racist comments at school.

She says some of the people in the group chat she wasn't surprised with, but other names belonged to people she says she's never spoken a word to.

“I don’t know the reason that they do it I think it’s just because they think it’s a joke and it’s not a joke,” said Mia. “It just makes me feel like they don’t care and they think that they’re above everyone else.”

News 4 reached out to Enid Public Schools.

They sent us a statement saying:

"On Friday, a student made Enid High School administrators aware of a SnapChat group that included racially inappropriate and threatening language. EHS administrators immediately contacted the Enid Police Department to investigate the situation, which included comments from five EHS students, as well as one minor who is not an EPS student. In addition to contacting law enforcement, EHS administrators have taken disciplinary action against the students involved. Federal privacy laws prohibit the district from discussing the specifics of the disciplinary action; however, we can confirm that EHS administrators are continuing to investigate the situation and will continue to cooperate with the Enid Police Department.

The safety and wellbeing of our students is our greatest priority. Intolerance of others and threatening behavior will not be tolerated by Enid Public Schools. It is our mission and responsibility to ensure every school is a safe and welcoming environment for every student, where they learn and thrive, as well as experience respect from the staff and their fellow students."

They also sent a letter to parents Tuesday which reads:

"Dear Parents:

I would like to let you know about a situation that was brought to my attention late last week.

On Friday, a student made EHS administrators aware of a SnapChat group that included racially inappropriate and threatening language. The threat did not mention the school nor was it school-related, but it was disturbing and concerning. We took the matter extremely seriously and began working immediately with local law enforcement to address the situation.

The Enid Police Department is investigating the chat, which included comments from a small number of EHS students, as well as at least one minor who is not an EPS student. In addition to contacting law enforcement, EHS administrators have taken disciplinary action against the students involved. Federal privacy laws prohibit the district from discussing the specifics of the disciplinary action; however, we can confirm that EHS administrators are continuing to investigate the situation and will continue to cooperate with the Enid Police Department. Fortunately, we also have our EPS Police Department officers available on campus to assist with any needs or safety concerns as well.

The safety and wellbeing of our students is our greatest priority. Intolerance of others and threatening behavior will not be tolerated by Enid High School or Enid Public Schools. It is our mission and responsibility to ensure every school offers a safe and welcoming environment for every student, where they learn and thrive, as well as experience respect from the staff and their fellow students.

If you have any questions about this situation, you are welcome to contact the school office. We appreciate your support of Enid High School.

Sincerely,

Dudley Darrow

EHS Principal"

Enid Police confirmed to News 4 they are investigating this incident.

Police tell us Chisholm Public Schools is also involved.

Mia's family says this just isn't enough.

They believe this Snapchat IS school related because the harassment started at school. Eaves also added that the only way Mia knows the other students is from school.

Eaves said they're working with the NAACP to keep this from happening in their community.

Mia says she just hopes speaking out, prevents this from happening to other students.

“It really is heartbreaking to me because I feel like it’s not necessary and there’s no reason for it, they’re not gaining anything out of it,” she said.