Gov. Stitt appoints new commissioner of DPS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new head of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

On Monday, Stitt appointed John Scully as the new DPS commissioner following the retirement of Rusty Rhoades.

Scully recently served as the director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

Scully’s appointment will still need confirmation from the State Senate.

“John Scully is an experienced public safety professional with a reputation for building robust teams and leading with strength and honor,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “Scully comes at a critical time as the agency is in the midst of growing its workforce and strengthening front line services that keep our highways and communities safe. The men and women of DPS have established a legacy of serving Oklahomans with pride and excellence, and I am confident Scully will build upon this tradition and culture.”