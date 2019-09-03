Guthrie police to begin issuing truancy citations to parents

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A new city ordinance will now allow Guthrie police officers to issue tickets to parents after their child has a certain number of absences.

A new truancy city ordinance is aiming to end chronic absenteeism in Guthrie.

“It’s kind of strange to talk about issuing a citation and feeling good about it,” Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department, told News 4.

It may sound strange but in this case, it makes sense because Gibbs said it’s all about keeping kids in school.

“As soon as the child reaches a certain number of absences, the school calls. Then if there are more absences, the school resource officer will call,” Gibbs said.

If those calls are ignored by the child’s parent, it’ll cost them with fines ranging from $50 to $250, plus court costs, depending on the number of offenses.

It’s part of a new city ordinance that now allows officers to issue parents a ticket without having to wait for the charge to go through the district attorney’s office first.

Once the officer writes the ticket, it’ll be up to the municipal court to decide the punishment if the parent is found guilty.