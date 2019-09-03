“I’m just frustrated,” Edmond residents angered by skyrocketing water bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Residents in Edmond are still searching for answers after being hit with extremely high water bills.

Last week, KFOR ran a story on residents from the Edmond neighborhood of Homestead reporting water bills as many as nine times higher than normal. Since our story first aired last week, we have been flooded with emails from all over Edmond with residents reporting similar issues with their water bills.

City leaders in Edmond maintain the rise is due to seasonal changes. However, one man says this sort of thing has been happening for years.

"I'm just frustrated, a little bit angry. I don`t know what to do," said Rocky Yorke.

Those were Yorke's feelings after opening his last water bill. The Edmond retiree says his bill went from $40 to $250 last cycle, and he says he isn't alone. Yorke posted his concern on his neighborhood app and fellow Coffee Creek residents chimed in.

"Everybody is talking 2, 3, 4 times this last month. I don't know where to take it," said Yorke.

News 4 went back to the City of Edmond for answers.

"We had a really mild and wet stretch, then it got really dry and really hot so a lot more people were watering," said Casey Moore, with the City of Edmond.

Moore showed us graphs of water use. He says the entire city has seen a spike in water use this last month.

"You do see bills increase as it gets hotter and drier, absolutely," said Moore

But the problem reportedly goes back beyond just this last heat wave.

Edmond resident Don Henderson showed us a picture of an old bill from 2017.

"6,000 gallons, 11,000 gallons, we were watering the yard, it jumped to 35,000 gallons, dropped back down to 6,000 gallons and has never been that high again," said Henderson.

Henderson doesn't buy the weather argument.

"We didn`t change our watering pattern. We didn`t change the use of water in our home. I don`t understand the weather issue that they gave us. We are a 108-degree index now and our water bill is 7,000 gallons, so there is a discrepancy somewhere," said Henderson.

The City of Edmond says they still manually read the meters but they are moving to an automated system. However, they say that's still a couple of years away.

They say if you have issues with your bill, you should call 359-4541.