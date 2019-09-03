“It’s a little goat gang,” Handicapped goats form bond at Luther animal sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - When going through a tough time, it's nice to have someone who can relate - but that's not easy to find when you're a goat.

However, in Luther, two little goats have helped make each other's bad situation better.

"It's a little goat gang," said their rescuer, Jennie Hays. "They sleep together, they eat together, they never headbutt each other, which is pretty amazing considering that's what goats do."

Scooter and Heatly are two goats from different homes but both had traumatic experiences as babies.

Scooter was left partially paralyzed.

"Whenever he was newborn, not more than just a couple of days old, he was picked up by a mule and shook," Hays said.

Heatly was left out in a winter storm.

"He suffered frostbite to both back legs and his ears," she said.

Both sets of owners and the animals tried to adjust to the goats' new realities.

"Instead of dragging his back end, he sits, pretty much scoots, which is how he got his name Scooter," Hays said.

Both families decided a rescue was the best option.

At Oliver and Friends in Luther, they found a family where they fit in.

"We wouldn't want them to get bullied or knocked over," said Hays.

Scooter was fitted with a cart at his new home.

"The second we put him in that cart he just took off," said Hays. "He goes off-roading!"

Heatly was fitted for prosthetics, too.

Hays says that gives him the opportunity for the most normal life possible.

"For a goat, that's climbing, that's jumping, and he can do all those things in prosthetics that he wouldn't be able to do in a wheelchair," she said.

Oklahoma City-based Celerity Prosthetics stepped in to help.

Before Heatly, they'd only helped humans and a couple of dogs.

"I mean, dog anatomy is pretty different and goats they just move different," Hays said. "I think it was a challenge for them but I think they really enjoyed it."

The two goats spent months together adjusting to their new normal, but with love, often comes loss.

Sadly, Scooter suffered health complications after our visit that he simply could not overcome.

He passed away in the arms of the woman who gave him a second chance at life and was always his biggest cheerleader.

But his spirit lives on through his best buddy, inspiring the next generation of rescues on the farm.

Oliver and Friends is selling t-shirts in Scooter's honor to help raise money for rescued animals with special needs like him.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.