Jalen Hurts Earns Big 12, National Honors

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, and the Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance against Houston last Sunday.

Hurts accounted for 508 total yards and six touchdowns against the Cougars.

He threw for 332 yards and rushed for 176, the first OU quarterback ever to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 150 in the same game.

The 176 rushing yards is the second most by a Sooner quarterback in history.