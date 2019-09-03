× Lawton police release more information about arrest caught on camera

LAWTON, Okla. – Officials are releasing more information about a video that has been spreading on social media.

The video appears to show a Lawton police officer punching a suspect during an arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jamal Porter was allegedly standing in the street when an officer was driving nearby. The officer claims Porter yelled at him to “keep moving” as residents in a nearby home asked the officer to stop.

Those residents claimed that Porter had threatened them with a firearm.

According to the affidavit, Porter “began to flex his upper body” at the officer and started to “growl.” The officer wrote in the report that Porter kept putting his hands in his pockets, so he became worried for his safety since Porter has a history of carrying firearms and is a convicted felon.

After failing to comply multiple times with orders, the officer punched Porter with a closed fist on his right side twice. Porter was then placed in the patrol car and taken to the hospital to see if he was under the influence of PCP.

Porter has been arrested on complaints of threatening acts of violence, resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.

The Lawton Police Department says an investigation into the incident is underway.