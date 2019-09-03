Man in critical condition, another injured following shooting in Altus 

ALTUS, Okla. – Altus police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting.

Shortly after midnight Monday, police responded to a shooting at the Ridgecrest Apartments and found two men who had been shot.

Police say one of the men was treated and released, and the other man was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

A male and female were later taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Police say they are working to determine what led up to the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.