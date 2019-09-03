× Nursing home evacuated after laundry room fire

CUSHING, Okla. – A Cushing nursing home had to be evacuated after the laundry room caught fire Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to the Linwood Village Nursing Home just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Luckily the fire was contained to the laundry room, but all residents were evacuated as firefighters worked the fire.

All residents were taken to the Cushing Hospital as the first responders secured the scene.

Several surrounding communities sent ambulances to assist in relocating the residents.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.