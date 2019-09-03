Oklahoma City police investigating fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

At around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an apartment complex near SW 15th and Indiana for a shots fired call.

When police arrived, they found a man dead in the yard of the complex.

Police tell News 4 the suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a black mask.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.

