× Oklahoma City residents to enroll in EMSAcare to cover ambulance services

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents in Oklahoma City will be able to decide whether to opt-in to coverage for ambulance services this month.

EMSAcare covers out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports anywhere in the EMSA service area, which is most of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. It applies to all permanent members of the household, regardless of their age or relationship to each other and even if they don’t have medical insurance.

City officials say that even with good insurance coverage, a typical emergency ambulance ride can cost a patient about $800. It can cost more than $1,300 without insurance. EMSAcare covers everything a patient would owe.

Officials say all emergency transports in EMSA’s service area are fully covered regardless of where you are picked up. EMSA’s service area includes Oklahoma City, Edmond, Nichols Hills, The Village, Mustang and the Tulsa metro area. There is no limit to the number of transports that are covered.

Oklahoma City residents who are not members of EMSAcare can enroll by calling (405) 297-2833. You can also change it from within your online Utilities account, which you can access or sign up for at myutilities.okc.gov.

Enrollment results in a $3.65 monthly charge included on your OKC utility bill.

Those enrolled in the program may also opt-out during the election period, but will not be able to enroll again until September of next year. Those who opt-out may be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses associated with treatment.

Residents living in multi-family housing units, like apartments, who don’t have a utility account can check with their landlord to determine if they are enrolled.

Those living in apartments or senior living centers can enroll directly with EMSA for an annual fee by calling (405) 396-2888.

If a resident takes no action, their enrollment status won’t change.

Click here for more information on EMSAcare.