Oklahoma crews ready as Hurricane Dorian approaches U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Hurricane Dorian slowly approaches the east coast of the United States, crews from Oklahoma say they will be there ready to help.

On Tuesday, a contingent of 38 OG&E trucks carrying 64 line crew members and support personnel headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, in preparation of expected power outages due to the storm.

Before crews left, they gathered for a pep talk and safety tailboard.

OG&E officials say crews will arrive at the designated staging area in North Carolina by Wednesday evening.

Last week, Oklahoma Task Force 1 and volunteers with the Oklahoma Red Cross deployed to Florida to help with recovery efforts.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the state of Florida was divided into three branches: Branch I in Miami, Branch II in Orland and Branch III in Jacksonville.

OK-TF1 will operate from Orlando in the central portion of the state.

Fire officials say personnel will remain ready in Orlando until the storm makes landfall.

The American Red Cross has pre-positioned more than 1,500 volunteers, 110 emergency response vehicles and over 99 semi-loads of supplies from across the nation as areas along the east coast possibly face impact from Hurricane Dorian.

Among those volunteers are Oklahomans – as Oklahoma Red Cross deployed nine volunteers and four emergency response vehicles to the east coast ahead of the hurricane.