Oklahoma lawmakers encouraging veterans, public to attend WWII veteran’s funeral

PERRY, Okla. – Oklahoma lawmakers are encouraging Oklahomans to honor the life of a World War II veteran who recently passed away.

Herman White was born on Dec. 1, 1921.

When he was just 23 years old, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Muliphen in the Pacific Campaign. White was a Seaman Second Class serving on the USS Muliphen, and was awarded an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.

Earlier this month, White passed away at the age of 97.

White’s wife and child preceded him in death, and he was left with no surviving family members.

After learning about his story, the Brown-Duggar Funeral Home announced that they would provide his funeral service free of charge. Organizers asked fellow veterans and Oklahomans to attend.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Hill Cemetery.

Now, lawmakers are encouraging the public to attend.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that this American hero so selflessly and bravely served his country in World War II and now has no family to honor and remember him at his funeral,” said Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City. “He deserves a proper hero’s goodbye with his fellow veterans and Oklahomans there to celebrate his service and life. We want to encourage our fellow brothers in arms and anyone else who can attend his service. Those who are too far away can honor him in other ways like with a moment of silence, by lowering your flags, hosting a prayer vigil or sharing his story on social media. Our veterans’ service and sacrifice should never be forgotten. God bless our brother Herman White.”

Brown-Duggar asks that any donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

According to the Brown-Duggar Funeral Home in Perry, White donated all his worldly possessions to a local Baptist church.

“Oklahomans are known around the world for their compassion, and Wednesday we have an opportunity to honor a fallen Oklahoman veteran,” said Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon. “This week, we need to come together to honor Mr. White and his service to our country. Let’s line the streets of Perry and other communities with flags and give him a proper military funeral and final sendoff.”