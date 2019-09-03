“One that could take care of me,” Teen wants a dad to help guide him into adulthood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 13-year-old Miguel loves snakes, skateboarding and trying new things.

He told News 4 his next adventure may be martial arts.

"I want to learn karate so I can teach it to other people if someone needs help," he said.

But karate isn't his only passion. He also likes snakes and would like to work with them someday.

"I want one,” he said. "An anaconda."

Right now, Miguel is living at a group home. He's spent more than half his life in DHS custody.

He's more than ready for a change with an adoptive family.

"Prefer a dad. So we can talk about grown man stuff," Miguel said. "If he liked to do like what I just did or bow and arrow, or like to hunt. I like to hunt, too."

Miguel would love to have a father who can help guide him through life.

"One that could take care of me. One that knows I'm independent because I'm in an independent living house,” he said.

A teenager just shooting for a bullseye and the right place to call home.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

