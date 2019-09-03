‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ aims to reduce suicides across the United States

OKLAHOMA CITY – Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and members of the Oklahoma City community are taking a stand to prevent these types of deaths.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Out of the Darkness Walk in Oklahoma City to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The organization works to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.

Out of the Darkness Walk will be held on Sept. 7 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the walk is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.