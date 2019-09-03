× Panera Bread teams up with delivery companies to reach more customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular restaurant announced that it is now teaming up with delivery services to reach even more customers.

In addition to being able to order from Panera Bread’s website or app, customers will now be able to use DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats to order Panera for lunch or dinner.

Officials say their orders will ultimately be delivered by Panera’s own delivery drivers in most markets.

“Panera has been a leader in the delivery market as one of the first fast-casual concepts to offer its own delivery service. Today, through these partnerships, we are pioneering once again by being the first fast-casual to launch the ‘bring your own courier’ model nation-wide,” said Dan Wegiel, EVP Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Panera. “The most important consideration for Panera is owning the guest experience—and making sure it’s a great one. These new partnerships are possible because we already have a fleet of delivery drivers and the infrastructure created to support increased demand. We believe this partnership model helps differentiate us from our competitors and will take our already successful delivery business to new heights.”

To learn more, or to order Panera for delivery, download the Panera app or visit www.PaneraBread.com.