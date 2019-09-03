Police: Homeowner shoots, kills Labor Day intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a home invasion in northeast Oklahoma City.

At around 2:00 p.m. Monday, a terrified woman called 911.

An armed man had just bolted through her front door near N.E. 44th and Prospect.

"This intruder had a gun. The homeowner grabbed their gun, discharged the weapon, and killed the intruder," Lt. Carlton Harman said.

Police tell News 4 that kids were inside the home when the shooting happened.

A neighbor who didn't want to appear on camera told us a woman lives there with her grandchildren.

"I don't blame her. I would have done the same thing. If you are in there in my home, and I have kids, I would have done the same thing," the neighbor said.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence for hours, while police took the woman and two others down to the police department for questioning.

"There's no indication that the intruder and the homeowner, or the intruder and the other people in the residence, knew each other," Lt. Hardman said.

Neighbors are left on edge, unsure why this woman's home was targeted in the middle of Labor Day afternoon.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

For now, police say the woman's actions were justified.