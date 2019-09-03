× Police investigating NW Oklahoma City homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating the city’s 52nd homicide of the year after a man was found dead at an apartment complex.

On Saturday, just after 5:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex near NW 10th and Tulsa in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man, 50, dead.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim pending notification for next of kin.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.