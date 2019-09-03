Rascal Flatts set to perform in Tulsa this fall

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 06: Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – A popular country band is set to perform in Tulsa this fall!

Rascal Flatts will be performing at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in November.

The band has made 10 albums with more than 23 million records sold. They have also won over 40 awards, played on stages around the world and put time into charity organizations.

The concert at River Spirit Casino is set for November 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale September 6 at 10 a.m.

