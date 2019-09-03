× Rascal Flatts set to perform in Tulsa this fall

TULSA, Okla. – A popular country band is set to perform in Tulsa this fall!

Rascal Flatts will be performing at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in November.

The band has made 10 albums with more than 23 million records sold. They have also won over 40 awards, played on stages around the world and put time into charity organizations.

The concert at River Spirit Casino is set for November 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale September 6 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.