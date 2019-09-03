Retired Spencer police officer accused of sending naked pictures to teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - A retired Spencer police officer and current Tinker Air Force Base employee was arrested Saturday, accused of sending an underage girl naked photos over social media.

Timothy Harris was arrested in Midwest City on a complaint of facilitating, encouraging, offering or soliciting sexual conduct or engaging in sexual communication with a minor or person believed to be a minor.

A concerned adult made a report to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office two weeks ago that Harris was having an inappropriate conversation with a 14-year-old girl on Instagram. Investigators took over her account for nine days and continued to talk to Harris on his.

"He started sending very inappropriate pictures to the person he thought on the other end was an underage child," said Mark Myers with the sheriff's office.

According to court documents, Harris also made requests for the teen to send pictures, "in a 'bikini, sports bra, panties whichever,'" and said he needed "everything to be kept secret."

After questioning, Harris allegedly admitted to everything.

"It`s very unfortunate to see someone who`s in a trusted position as a law enforcement officer do these sort of things," Myers said because Harris is a retired Spencer Police officer, putting in more than 20 years there.

He has also worked at the Luther Police Department, The Logan County Sheriff's Office, and according to his LinkedIn page, worked for two years for the Oklahoma City Community College Campus Police.

Harris is currently employed with security at Tinker Air Force Base as a civilian.

A spokesperson said in a statement:

"Tinker Air Force Base leadership is aware of a recent Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office investigation and arrest of a civilian employee who allegedly committed criminal conduct off base involving a minor. Tinker Air Force Base officials are cooperating with OCSO as it investigates this matter. The Air Force takes all allegations seriously and will continue to follow up on this case. Since the investigation is ongoing, we will not provide further comment on this case at this time."

But a friend in Spencer was quick to jump to Harris' defense.

"That`s false, I mean, I can tell you that now. I would put my hand on anything, that is false for anybody to say that about Tim Harris," said Dwight Titus.

Titus said he has known Harris to be a good man for decades and refuses to believe the accusations.

"No, not Tim Harris, no," Titus said. "He`s too much into law enforcement, he knows the law. Tim Harris is not going to do nothing like this."

Harris was booked into the county jail on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators said they have not ruled out the possibility of other victims.