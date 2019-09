× Saddle up! Harkins is bringing back classic westerns to the big screen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pack your saddlebags and get ready to mosey on over to Harkins Theatres for Western Wednesdays during the month of September.

Every Wednesday in September, Harkins Theatres is bringing a different classic western film back to the big screen on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for $5.

September 04 – Unforgiven (1992)

September 11 – The Searchers (1956)

September 18 – True Grit (2010)

September 25 – The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

Tickets are $5 each and currently on sale at Harkins.com.