Sooners Remain 4th, Cowboys Getting More Votes in Polls

Oklahoma remained fourth in both major college football polls released Tuesday, while Oklahoma State got more votes than in the preseason poll after a win at Oregon State in the season opener.

OSU is the equivalent of 33rd in the Associated Press poll and 31st in the coaches poll.

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 4, Arizona State 4, Minnesota 2, North Carolina 1, USC 1, Boston College 1