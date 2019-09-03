Sooners Remain 4th, Cowboys Getting More Votes in Polls

Posted 2:53 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, September 3, 2019

Oklahoma remained fourth in both major college football polls released Tuesday, while Oklahoma State got more votes than in the preseason poll after a win at Oregon State in the season opener.

OSU is the equivalent of 33rd in the  Associated Press poll and 31st in the coaches poll.

AP Top 25
RK
TEAM
 REC PTS
TREND
1
ClemsonClemson(54)
 1-0 1542
2
AlabamaAlabama(8)
 1-0 1493
3
GeorgiaGeorgia
 1-0 1407
4
OklahomaOklahoma
 1-0 1337
5
Ohio StateOhio State
 1-0 1270
6
LSULSU
 1-0 1233
7
MichiganMichigan
 1-0 1126
8
Notre DameNotre Dame
 1-0 1037
1
9
TexasTexas
 1-0 1032
1
10
AuburnAuburn
 1-0 958
6
11
FloridaFlorida
 1-0 940
3
12
Texas A&MTexas A&M
 1-0 862
13
UtahUtah
 1-0 826
1
14
WashingtonWashington
 1-0 768
1
15
Penn StatePenn State
 1-0 688
16
OregonOregon
 0-1 568
5
17
WisconsinWisconsin
 1-0 519
2
18
UCFUCF
 1-0 445
1
19
Michigan StateMichigan State
 1-0 409
1
20
IowaIowa
 1-0 351
21
SyracuseSyracuse
 1-0 246
1
22
Washington StateWashington State
 1-0 244
1
23
StanfordStanford
 1-0 198
2
24
Boise StateBoise State
 1-0 179
NR
25
Iowa StateIowa State
 1-0 86
4
NebraskaNebraska
 1-0 86
1

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 4, Arizona State 4, Minnesota 2, North Carolina 1, USC 1, Boston College 1

Coaches Poll
RK
TEAM
 REC PTS
TREND
1
ClemsonClemson(58)
 1-0 1594
2
AlabamaAlabama(6)
 1-0 1540
3
GeorgiaGeorgia
 1-0 1435
4
OklahomaOklahoma
 1-0 1395
5
Ohio StateOhio State
 1-0 1340
6
LSULSU
 1-0 1260
7
MichiganMichigan
 1-0 1155
8
Notre DameNotre Dame
 1-0 1055
1
9
TexasTexas
 1-0 1044
1
10
FloridaFlorida
 1-0 990
2
11
Texas A&MTexas A&M
 1-0 932
12
WashingtonWashington
 1-0 868
13
AuburnAuburn
 1-0 857
3
14
Penn StatePenn State
 1-0 774
15
UtahUtah
 1-0 738
16
WisconsinWisconsin
 1-0 568
1
17
UCFUCF
 1-0 513
18
OregonOregon
 0-1 422
5
19
IowaIowa
 1-0 395
20
Michigan StateMichigan State
 1-0 382
21
Washington StateWashington State
 1-0 324
22
SyracuseSyracuse
 1-0 263
23
StanfordStanford
 1-0 249
24
Boise StateBoise State
 1-0 164
NR
25
NebraskaNebraska
 1-0 94
NR

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 92, Cincinnati 49, Iowa State 41, Kentucky 40, Memphis 34, Oklahoma State 32, Virginia 28, TCU 26, Army 24, NC State 18, Miami 11, Boston College 10, USC 10, Northwestern 7, Appalachian State 4, Arizona State 4, Tulane 4, Fresno State 3, Hawai’i 3, Minnesota 3, North Carolina 2, Troy 2, Wyoming 1, Navy 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 24, Northwestern 25

