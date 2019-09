HELENA, Okla. – Contraband was found and confiscated at a northwest Oklahoma correctional center, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, last month, staff at James Crabtree Correctional Center saw several inmates carrying a trash bag.

The bag was confiscated by staff members, ODOC officials say.

Inside the bag, they found three pounds of tobacco, one pound, 11 ounces of marijuana and a package of lighters.