Two students drown at Turner Falls

DAVIS, Okla. – Authorities say two people drowned on Tuesday morning near a popular swimming spot in Davis.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, officials say two friends were swimming at Turner Falls when one of them went under the water. At that point, the friend tried to save the victim but did not resurface.

Authorities say both of the victims are Indian nationals and were students at the University of Texas- Arlington.

Investigators tell KXII that they don’t believe either of the students could swim very well, and neither was wearing a life jacket.

This marks the third drowning at Turner Falls this summer.

In July, a 27-year-old woman and 39-year-old man drowned at the park. Both were also natives of India.