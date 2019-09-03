× Variety Care’s Fun for All Fall Festival Set for Sept. 14

Oklahoma City, OK– Variety Care will hold a no-cost community event, themed “Fun for All Fall Festival,” Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Britton Health Center, located at 721 W. Britton Road. The fall extravaganza will feature no-cost health and dental screenings, games, and prizes all in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Britton Health Center.

Event attendees can tour the facility through an interactive pumpkin patch highlighting the comprehensive health care options offered at the clinic and learn about WIC services available at the Britton Health Center in late 2019. The “Fun for All Fall Festival” will also include informational booths from local community partners including A Chance to Change, Early Birds, Family Expectations, Infant Crisis Services, La Luz, ONIE, Parent Promise, and more!

The Britton Health Center opened in August 2018. The state-of-the-art community health center offers every service line offered at Variety Care including pediatric care, women’s health services, general health care for men and women, dental services, an on-site pharmacy with a drive-thru, behavioral health, and much more.

For more information on the “Fun for All Fall Festival,” please visit Variety Care’s official Facebook page. For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with 13 health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.