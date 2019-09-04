× 16-year-old girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in McLoud teen’s death

McLOUD, Okla. – A 16-year-old girl entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in the death of Kaylen Thomas, who was fatally shot in the head in a McLoud home in October 2018.

Isabella Sabas entered her plea before a district judge Wednesday in an agreed deal with the Pottawatomie County District Attorney.

She will enter a program in the custody of Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs.

While the sentence agreed to in the deal is 30 years, Sabas is being convicted as a youthful offender so she will likely not ever go to prison.

She will serve out her program and be released back in the community with regular updates before a judge.

Her attorney tells News 4 she will likely complete the program within 9 months, and her case will eventually be dismissed.