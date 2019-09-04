× Arrest warrant issued for man in deadly Del City shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. – An arrest warrant has been filed for a 19-year-old accused of shooting two people, killing one and injuring another, in Del City.

On Tuesday, at around 7:45 p.m., Del City officers responded to the area near SE 15th and Bryant on a report of someone being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, Michael Jerome Young, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, Young was in the driver’s side of a vehicle behind the steering wheel and been shot at least twice in the chest.

Officers also found an 18-year-old female victim who had been shot in the back, next to her spine.

Court documents state the female and Young went to a house to “squash beef” with someone when at one point, the suspect reached into his vehicle and pulled a gun out.

The suspect, Tevarus Young, 19, allegedly started firing into the vehicle, killing Michael Young and injuring the female.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Tevarus Young for first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.