Attorney general speaks on legal fights after opioid trial

NORMAN, Okla. – Even though a historic opioid trial has come to an end, state leaders say they are ready for continuing legal battles.

Last month, Judge Thad Balkman ruled in favor of the state, saying that Johnson & Johnson’s actions compromised the health of thousands of Oklahomans.

According to the ruling, Balkman found that the “Defendants engaged in false and misleading marketing of both their drugs and opioids generally; and (b) this conduct constitutes a public nuisance under extant Oklahoma law.” His order also states that Johnson &Johnson’s practices were not protected by the First Amendment.

The judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay the State of Oklahoma $572 million as part of an abatement plan.

Following the ruling, lawyers for Johnson & Johnson said they would appeal the decision.