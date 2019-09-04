Broken Arrow Public Schools taking extra steps to protect students from germs

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – With school back in session, one Oklahoma school district is taking precautions against the spread of germs and viruses.

Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that it recently started using the Clorox Total 360 System to disinfect schools every day. School leaders say they decided to invest in the system to prevent illness outbreaks in the district.

After implementing the system throughout the 2018-2019 school year, officials conducted a study to look at the environmental cleanliness of Broken Arrow Public Schools. A swab test focused on high-touch surfaces in nine rooms in the elementary school including classrooms, the nurse’s station, the cafeteria, hallways and restrooms.

According to the study, officials say they saw bacteria rates drop to near zero, including on those hard-to-clean surfaces.

“We know how staying healthy and consistently attending school maximizes a child’s potential to learn,” said Superintendent Dr. Janet Dunlop. “The results of this study confirm the value of our investment in the latest cleaning and disinfecting technology because nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our students and staff.”