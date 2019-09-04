Chandler assistant police chief arrested, accused of choking wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Okla. - The assistant chief of the Chandler Police Department was arrested Monday after being accused of choking his wife and owning illegal weapons.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday morning, a woman made a call to 911 for help. When Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they discovered the woman had marks on her body showing she had been beaten and strangled

Her alleged abuser was Steven Simon, her husband and the Chandler police assistant chief.

"Particularly egregious because it's a higher-up member of law enforcement and I believe people in those positions should be held accountable for their bad acts," said District Attorney Allan Grubb.

The district attorney said beyond domestic abuse, the accused officer shot a shotgun out the back door of his home and threatened to shoot his wife with it.

A search of the home revealed his gun collection allegedly included illegal weapons.

"There were illegal firearms, illegal suppressors, and then other things are still being investigated," Grubb said.

Now, federal agencies are investigating as well.

"Based on the other allegations, and the other illegal firearms issues, ATF will be involved and has been involved and will be coming to look at those firearms and take possession of the illegal stuff,' Grubb said.

In the meantime, he said the victim is currently cooperating and plans to go forward with charges including domestic abuse and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

The Chandler police chief declined to comment because this is a personnel issue, but said Simon has been put on administrative leave.