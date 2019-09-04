Chase suspect arrested at Bethany elementary school; one suspect still at large

Posted 4:47 pm, September 4, 2019

BETHANY, Okla. – Bethany Police have arrested one suspect on an elementary school grounds and are searching for one more suspect after a chase through the metro Wednesday afternoon.

Officers attempted a stop on a 2011 Chevy Silverado but the two men inside initiated a chase.

The suspects bailed near Western Oaks Elementary where one was taken into custody on school property.

One white male is still at large who is said to be wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

