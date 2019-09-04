City of Mustang holding annual Western Days festival this weekend

MUSTANG, Okla. – The City of Mustang will hold their Western Days festival this weekend!

The festival is held the weekend after Labor Day each year and offers events and activities for all ages.

City officials say kids can enjoy the Stampede Fun Run, a parade, Best-Dressed Cowboy and Cowgirl contest, an art show, gunfighters, a coloring contest and games and activities at Wild Horse Park. And, there is a pet show for four-legged family members and rodeo.

The festival also features a 5K run, pancake breakfast, Stampede Car Show, a chuckwagon dinner, Cornhole Tournament, vendor booths, food trucks, chili cook-off and free live music.

Mustang Western Days will be held Friday and Saturday.

